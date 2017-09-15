Alex Ovechkin has given up on his Olympic dream for 2018.

The Washington Capitals winger released a lengthy statement through the team on Thursday, saying he will not compete for Team Russia in the 2018 Games.

"I said every time I was asked since last Olympics that nobody is going to tell me I can't play because my country was going to be allowed to ask me," Ovechkin wrote. "Now the IIHF and NHL say my country is not allowed to ask anybody in the NHL to play and there is nothing to talk about anymore."

"NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics," Alex Ovechkin wrote in his statement Thursday. "It sucks that will we not be there to play!!" Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NHL players have competed in the past five Winter Olympics, dating to 1998. However, the league decided not to break for the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, an unpopular decision among players.

"NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics," Ovechkin wrote. "It sucks that will we not be there to play!!"

Ovechkin said his goal this season remains the same -- to win his first Stanley Cup -- and said he remains hopeful he can finish his career winning a gold medal for his country.

"I hope things will change and all of us will have a chance to go again in 2022," he wrote. "What's most important to remember is kids have lots of dreams."