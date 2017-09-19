The Minnesota Wild and captain Mikko Koivu agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract on Monday, the team announced.

Koivu will make $6 million in 2018-19 and $5 million in 2019-20, the team said.

The 34-year-old center had 58 points (18 goals, 40 assists) in 80 games last season.

The native of Finland has played all 12 of his NHL seasons with the Wild, totaling 614 points (179 goals, 435 assists) in 843 games since being selected sixth overall in the 2001 NHL entry draft.

Koivu, who was selected as the Wild's first full-time captain in 2009, is the Wild's all-time leader in games played, assists, points, shots on goal, power-play points, short-handed points and multipoint games.