The New Jersey Devils say veteran forward Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Devils team doctor Michael Farber, during a news conference Tuesday, said the leukemia was discovered early and is treatable.

Boyle said his mindset for a return is Oct. 7, when New Jersey opens the season against Colorado. The team, though, has not put a timetable on when Boyle will skate.

Brian Boyle added a veteran presence to the Maple Leafs after being acquired at the trade deadline. Rob Carr/Getty Images

"I don't like missing games. I feel as close to normal as you can feel," Boyle said.

Boyle, a 32-year-old center, signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal with New Jersey this offseason.

"We have a good plan of attack and I look forward to getting on the ice and playing," Boyle said.

Boyle has played for the Kings, Rangers, Lightning and Maple Leafs. He added a veteran presence to a young Toronto team after being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline last season. The Leafs pushed the Presidents Trophy winning Capitals to six games in a first-round playoff loss.

Boyle has 169 points in 624 NHL games.