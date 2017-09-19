        <
          Devils forward Brian Boyle diagnosed with leukemia

          5:33 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The New Jersey Devils say veteran forward Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

          Devils team doctor Michael Farber, during a news conference Tuesday, said the leukemia was discovered early and is treatable.

          Boyle said his mindset for a return is Oct. 7, when New Jersey opens the season against Colorado. The team, though, has not put a timetable on when Boyle will skate.

          "I don't like missing games. I feel as close to normal as you can feel," Boyle said.

          Boyle, a 32-year-old center, signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal with New Jersey this offseason.

          "We have a good plan of attack and I look forward to getting on the ice and playing," Boyle said.

          Boyle has played for the Kings, Rangers, Lightning and Maple Leafs. He added a veteran presence to a young Toronto team after being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline last season. The Leafs pushed the Presidents Trophy winning Capitals to six games in a first-round playoff loss.

          Boyle has 169 points in 624 NHL games.

