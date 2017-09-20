        <
          Blues' Alexander Steen injures hand, will miss rest of preseason

          11:29 AM ET
          ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss the rest of training camp after suffering a left hand injury in the team's first preseason game.

          The 33-year-old Steen was hurt against Dallas on Tuesday night and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He is entering his 10th season with the Blues and coming off a year in which he had 16 goals and 35 assists in 76 regular-season games.

          The Blues are already without forward Zach Sanford, who will miss five to six months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester also has a left ankle fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

          The Blues open their season at Pittsburgh on Oct. 4.

