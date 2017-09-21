Joffrey Lupul apologized on Wednesday for writing in an Instagram comment that the Toronto Maple Leafs "cheat" after he failed a physical for the team on the first day of training camp.

Earlier this week, the Maple Leafs forward posted a picture on Instagram of himself snowboarding and then wrote in the comments section: "I'm ready ... just awaiting the call" and "haha failed physical? They cheat. Everyone lets them." He later deleted the comments.

On Wednesday, he apologized and said he will not be seeking a second opinion.

Lupul, 33, is under contract through the end of this season but hasn't played since the 2015-16 season because of various injuries. His last game was on Feb. 6, 2016.

He has 205 goals and 215 assists in 701 career games.