Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug broke his jaw when he was hit in the face with a puck Tuesday against the Red Wings and will miss at least the rest of training camp.

The team said the 26-year-old suffered a non-displaced fracture and will be reevaluated in three weeks.

Krug had eight goals and a career-high 51 points in 81 games for the Bruins last season.