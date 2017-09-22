With a new team being added, a salary-cap crunch and the drive to try to figure out how to beat the Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins, there was a lot of movement in the offseason. Here's a look at a few of the bigger-name players who will be wearing new threads this season.

Trevor Daley, 33, signed a three-year deal with the Red Wings worth $9.5 million. With the Penguins, he had 11 goals and two Stanley Cups in the last two seasons. Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Patrick Sharp is back with the team he won three Stanley Cups with. Sharp, 35, signed a one-year deal worth $1 million after spending the last two seasons with the Stars. AP Photo/G-Jun Yam

Jonathan Drouin was traded to the Canadiens for highly touted prospect Mikhail Sergachev. Drouin, the third-overall pick in 2013, scored 21 goals for the Lightning last season. David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire

After spending his entire 19-year career with the Sharks, workhorse Patrick Marleau signed with the Leafs in the offseason. Marleau, 37, has 508 career goals. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Bishop, 30, signed a six-year, $29.5 million deal in the offseason. He led the league in goals-against average in 2015-16 while with the Lightning, but is coming off an 18-win season. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Steve Mason, 29, signed a two-year deal with the Jets worth $8.2 million. He had a combined 49 wins in his last two seasons with the Flyers. Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire

Matt Cullen, 40, signed a one-year deal with the Wild after winning two Stanley Cups with the Penguins. Cullen scored 13 goals for the Penguins last season. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire

After seven seasons, Marcus Johansson was traded in the summer by the Capitals to the Devils. He scored a career-high 24 goals last season. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Justin Williams is back on familiar territory, actually, after being signed as a free agent by the Hurricanes after spending the last two seasons with the Capitals. Williams was with the Hurricanes from 2003-09, including a 2006 Stanley Cup win. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports