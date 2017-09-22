        <
        >

          Photos: Familiar faces in different places after an offseason of change

          Brian Elliott, 32, signed a two-year deal worth $5.5 million in the offseason. He has a combined 75 wins over the last three seasons, the first two of which were with the Blues, the last with the Flames. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire
          11:25 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          With a new team being added, a salary-cap crunch and the drive to try to figure out how to beat the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, there was a lot of movement in the offseason. Here's a look at a few of the bigger-name players who will be wearing new threads this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.