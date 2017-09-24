The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the White House this year, the team said in a statement on Sunday.

The Penguins said they "respect the institution of the Office of the President."

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways," the statement read. "However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."

On Saturday, Donald Trump tweeted that the 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors were not welcome to celebrate at the White House because star player "Stephen Curry is hesitating." The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots were the first pro team to visit the White House in the Trump administration.

The Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2017, their third in the past decade. They have previously visited the White House during the presidencies of George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama.