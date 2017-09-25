Previews, predictions for all 31 NHL teams

ESPN.com takes a look at what to expect from each NHL team this season, including biggest changes for each, why each can win or lose, goaltending rating and predicted finish.

Metropolitan Division

Clearly, the Hurricanes think they're ready to make noise in the top-heavy Metropolitan Division. Justin Williams, who won his first of three Stanley Cups with the Hurricanes, said it's a big reason he came back: "This is a team on the rise and a team that will surprise a lot of people."

Something special happened when the Blue Jackets ran off 16 straight wins last season: They became believers in themselves and head coach John Tortorella. Those good vibes were doused in a five-game loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, but if certain players can build off breakout seasons, the Jackets will be back challenging the Pittsburgh Penguins for the top seed in the East.

After finishing with the worst record in the East, the Devils have nowhere to go but up. How high they can go and how long it will take them could depend on a gifted 18-year-old Swiss forward who fortuitously fell into their laps. By winning the draft lottery and taking Nico Hischier with the first pick in June, the Devils took their first step toward respectability.

There is probably only one thing that will keep John Tavares -- who is less than 10 months away from unrestricted free agency -- in Brooklyn, and that's a legitimate chance to win a Stanley Cup. A lot has to go right to put that process in motion. Straight-talking head coach Doug Weight, who had the "interim" tag taken off after getting the Isles within one win of the playoffs, is a good start.

The Rangers should get enough offense from Mats Zuccarello and Chris Kreider to remain one of the top five teams in the East, but once again, the onus will fall on Henrik Lundqvist, 35. He looked vulnerable during stretches last season and his goals-against average has swelled in each of his last two seasons. So, for the Rangers to be good this season, they'll need Lundqvist to be great.

In what has been a revolving door of mediocrity, the Flyers' goaltending situation might be no better with newcomer Brian Elliott than it was last season with Steve Mason. The Flyers simply don't have enough reliable forwards, defensemen and goaltenders to make a serious run this season, but they are certainly headed in the right direction.

How can a team lose a three-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie, a trio of clutch playoff forwards and three reliable defensemen, and still have a shot at becoming the first team to three-peat as Stanley Cup champs since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980 to 1983? Coach Mike Sullivan is about to find out.

Two years ago, general manager Brian MacLellan acknowledged the Caps had a two-year window to win a Stanley Cup with the roster he helped assemble. With that roster torn apart and new responsibilities placed on unproven forwards and a revamped blue line that could feature two rookies and an aging Brooks Orpik, it's reasonable to suggest the Caps will take a step back this season.

To come: Atlantic Division (Tuesday), Central Division (Wednesday), Pacific Division (Thursday)

Atlantic Division

It's not a very good summer when the biggest move you make as a general manager is re-signing someone you couldn't afford to lose. But that's exactly what happened with Don Sweeney and the Bruins this offseason, which ended with David Pastrnak agreeing to a six-year, $40 million contract just before the start of training camp.

Essentially, a team that won the Atlantic Division last season but fell to the New York Rangers in the first round replaced forward Alexander Radulov and defenseman Andrei Markov with Jonathan Drouin and Karl Alzner. And most hockey fans would make that trade in a second.