The Vegas Golden Knights will not only have their season-ticket holders in their seats for the team's inaugural season -- they'll also be inside the ice.

The team announced Monday that it printed out the season-ticket holders' names onto sheets and put them into a layer of ice.

"We wanted to celebrate our inaugural season-ticket members by forever embedding them in our 2017-18 ice," said the team's chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth.

The team took photos of the process because the names will not be visible because of NHL regulations. Killingsworth said the team worked with the league to execute the idea while making sure the league was happy about the integrity of the ice surface.

They won't be the only team whose season-ticket holders are on the ice. Last month, the San Jose Sharks announced that every season-ticket holder's name would be placed on the concrete that the ice lays on.