St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the 2017-18 season after re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee, the team announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Fabbri, a first-round pick in 2014, has 29 goals and 37 assists in 123 career games.

He was limited to 51 games last season after tearing his left ACL in February. He had been cleared to play in late July but re-injured the knee in training camp.