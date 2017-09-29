Uni Watch -- What's new with the Blackhawks?

Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

Blackhawks fans will likely be happy with the team's new look. Aside from a collar tweak and a slight repositioning of the shoulder patches, everything looks just about the same.

Comparison of Blackhawks' home uniforms, showing new collar style. pic.twitter.com/oRMtnNGnnp — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017 Comparison of Blackhawks' road uniforms, showing new collar style and higher shoulder patch positioning. pic.twitter.com/clFtji27mR — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 20, 2017

And here's an interesting wrinkle: For reasons that have never been satisfactorily explained, the black sleeve stripes on Chicago's road goalie jerseys have been unusually thick in recent year. Adidas appears to have fixed that problem:

Blackhawks' goalie jerseys have had unusually thick black stripes in recent years. Seems to have been fixed this season. pic.twitter.com/jyAzDPIKK6 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 29, 2017

Also: Adidas is using a new material that supposedly makes the jersey crests significantly lighter. But the Blackhawks are the one NHL team that uses chain-stitching, an old-school embroidery technique that really makes the graphics pop. When Adidas proposed using the newer, lighter fabric, the Blackhawks said, "Nope -- we'll stick with the chain-stitching." In other words, they stuck to their aesthetic guns, even if it means they'll be at a slight competitive disadvantage.

Meanwhile: Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy got to help paint the team's center ice logo. Check out this great video clip: