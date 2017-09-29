Uni Watch -- What's new with the Red Wings?

Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

Of all the teams in the league, the Red Wings have made the most subtle changes. Their new collar style is similar to their old one, and the rest of their design appears to have been imported onto the new Adidas template fully intact.

Comparison of Red Wings' home uniforms. Although the collar has been tweaked, it's barely perceptible. pic.twitter.com/es8jYG8g58 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 24, 2017 Comparison of Red Wings' road uniforms, showing new collar style. pic.twitter.com/59L6w5qEL6 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 20, 2017

Also: You might have noticed the Wings using a different nameplate font during the preseason. That's an annual rite of autumn -- they'll go back to their usual vertically arched font when the regular season starts.