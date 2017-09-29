        <
          Uni Watch -- What's new with the Bruins

          3:30 PM ET
          Paul LukasESPN.com
            • Sports journalism's foremost uniform reporter
            • ESPN.com columnist since 2004
            • Also blogs at uni-watch.com
          Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

          Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

          Big shift for the Bruins, who've changed their yellow home socks to black. The socks now match the sleeves, which was apparently the idea, but overall effect still feels like a downgrade. Also: New nameplate and number typography.

          The road socks are still white, but the sock striping now matches the sleeve striping, which is a solid upgrade:

