Uni Watch -- What's new with the Rangers

Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

It's a big downgrade for the Rangers, whose new home collar features that annoying red pentagon at the center:

Comparison of Rangers' home uniforms, showing updated collar. pic.twitter.com/ICytA90Ox0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 19, 2017

The visual effect isn't quite as bad on the road jersey:

Comparison of Rangers' road uniforms, showing new collar style. pic.twitter.com/4hZ22H83iF — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 23, 2017

Also: The Rangers will be playing the Sabres at this season's Winter Classic, which will take place on New Year's Day at Citi Field in New York. The uniforms haven't yet been unveiled, but the preliminary logos suggest that an old-school look is on the way:

Logos for the 2018 NHL Winter Classic. Uniforms to follow later this year. pic.twitter.com/dyiD5erwGx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017

Also-also: The Rangers will retire Jean Ratelle's No. 19 before their game against the Red Wings on Feb. 25.

And if you're into goalie gear, it's worth checking out this video report on Henrik Lundqvist's custom-printed pads: