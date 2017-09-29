        <
          Uni Watch -- What's new with the Rangers

          3:23 PM ET
          Paul LukasESPN.com
          Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

          Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

          It's a big downgrade for the Rangers, whose new home collar features that annoying red pentagon at the center:

          The visual effect isn't quite as bad on the road jersey:

          Also: The Rangers will be playing the Sabres at this season's Winter Classic, which will take place on New Year's Day at Citi Field in New York. The uniforms haven't yet been unveiled, but the preliminary logos suggest that an old-school look is on the way:

          Also-also: The Rangers will retire Jean Ratelle's No. 19 before their game against the Red Wings on Feb. 25.

          And if you're into goalie gear, it's worth checking out this video report on Henrik Lundqvist's custom-printed pads:

