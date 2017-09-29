Uni Watch -- What's new with the Penguins

Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

The defending Stanley Cup champs, the Penguins, are going with the fauxlo collar. In addition, Adidas' new tailoring template makes the shoulder yoke a bit less prominent: