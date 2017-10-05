Barry Melrose makes his early Stanley Cup prediction and talks about key teams that could present challenges along the way. (1:02)

So many new faces, so many questions. But what is really going to happen to your favorite team this season? Let's take a look at the questions most will ask and the others fans might be afraid to ask.

Metropolitan Division | Atlantic Division | Central Division | Pacific Division

Metropolitan Division

Obvious: Does Scott Darling have what it takes to be a No. 1 goalie, especially behind a defense that is not the Chicago Blackhawks'?

Uncomfortable: Will Justin Williams make that much of a difference at 35 and be worth the investment of $4.5 million per season that could have been spent elsewhere?

Obvious: How many goals will former Blackhawks sniper Artemi Panarin score while playing alongside someone other than Patrick Kane?

Uncomfortable: Will Sergei Bobrovsky's save percentage be closer to what he had last season (.931) or what he had the previous season (.908)?

Obvious: Will No. 1 pick Nico Hischier be really fun to watch?

Uncomfortable: Has Cory Schneider (.908 save percentage, .458 quality-start percentage, -8.87 goals saved above average in 2016-17) lost his fastball?

Obvious: Will John Tavares re-sign with the Islanders, or will he get fed up with the circus and go elsewhere in the offseason?

Uncomfortable: See above.

Obvious: Who is going to score down the middle for the Rangers?

Uncomfortable: Is the legendary Henrik Lundqvist on the wrong side of his career peak?

Obvious: Is Brian Elliott, on his third team in three years, really the answer in net?

Uncomfortable: Should the Flyers be worried about No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick's early injury problems?

Obvious: Can the Penguins three-peat?

Uncomfortable: Coming off neck surgery, can Kris Letang return to the level he was at when he was hurt Feb. 21, enough to run the power play, kill penalties and continue to eat monster minutes? Bonus: Is Sidney Crosby (since 2014: Olympics gold, two Stanley Cups, one World Cup title) in danger of getting burned out?

Obvious: Will this team ever make it past the second round of the playoffs?

Uncomfortable: Despite how they're spinning it, did the Capitals lose too many key players (Marcus Johansson, Justin Williams, Nate Schmidt) to return to dominance?

Atlantic Division

Obvious: Does Zdeno Chara have any gas left in the tank?

Uncomfortable: Is this team a hot mess?

Obvious: How will new coach Phil Housley mesh with Jack Eichel?

Uncomfortable: Is Robin Lehner really a No. 1 goalie in this league?

Obvious: Is this team too old and slow to contend?

Uncomfortable: Was Trevor Daley the best they could do on the free-agent front?

Obvious: How much does veteran goalie Roberto Luongo have left to give?

Uncomfortable: Are stud defenseman Aaron Ekblad's injury woes chronic?

Obvious: Can Jonathan Drouin bear the pressure as a French-Canadian scorer playing for the Habs?

Uncomfortable: Can the defense sustain the absence of longtime steady hand Andrei Markov? Bonus: Are the Habs going to miss Alexander Radulov more than they would like to admit?

Obvious: Can the Senators match last season's amazing playoff run?

Uncomfortable: Will Erik Karlsson be the same whenever he comes back from his severe foot injuries? How will the Senators fare while he's out?

Obvious: How good will the Lightning be if Steven Stamkos resumes the pace (20 points in 17 games) he was at when his 2016-17 season ended with an injury?

Uncomfortable: What if goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, 23, isn't ready to be the No. 1?

Obvious: Can Auston Matthews match his amazing 40-goal rookie season?

Uncomfortable: What if all that budding talent on the blueline stays unrealized?

The Blackhawks have played a lot of hockey over the years. Are Jonathan Toews & Co. getting burned out? Steven King/Icon Sportswire

Central Division

Obvious: How much will the Blackhawks miss the scoring of Artemi Panarin?

Uncomfortable: Is the Blackhawks' long-term core -- Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford -- burned out?

Obvious: When will Matt Duchene be traded, and what will be the return?

Uncomfortable: Is GM Joe Sakic in over his head?

Obvious: Will Ben Bishop be the goalie who finally saves the day for the Stars?

Uncomfortable: Is defense-first coach Ken Hitchcock a good fit for a team that has Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov?

Obvious: Is Bruce Boudreau destined to have great teams flame out in the playoffs?

Uncomfortable: Is Zach Parise a bust?

Obvious: Can the Predators build upon their deep run into the playoffs?

Uncomfortable: How many good seasons does Pekka Rinne have left in him?

Obvious: How will the absence of scorer Robby Fabbri hurt the already offense-starved Blues?

Uncomfortable: Do they have enough depth up front to go deep in the playoffs?

Obvious: Will talented scorer Patrik Laine build on his fantastic rookie season?

Uncomfortable: Is Steve Mason really a marked improvement in net?

Pacific Division

Obvious: Are the Ducks the favorites in the West?

Uncomfortable: Will the absence of star checker Ryan Kesler -- he's out until January -- be a bigger blow than we're being led to believe?

Obvious: Will new coach Rick Tocchet and veterans Derek Stepan and Niklas Hjalmarsson raise this team to new levels?

Uncomfortable: Are they really counting on Antti Raanta being better than Mike Smith was?

Obvious: Is Mike Smith the answer for the Flames' net woes? Bonus: How many goals will Jaromir Jagr score?

Uncomfortable: Are the Flames ascending at the same time as their provincial rivals are ready to dominate?

Obvious: How many points will Connor McDavid score this season?

Uncomfortable: Which key player will take a slide backward and bring the delicate house of cards tumbling down?

Obvious: Can Anze Kopitar return to superstar form and take the Kings back to the playoffs?

Uncomfortable: What exactly led them to believe that 35-year-old Mike Cammalleri (10 goals last season) will provide much-needed offense?

Obvious: How much will the Sharks miss Patrick Marleau, whose scoring was effectively not replaced?

Uncomfortable: Is Joe Thornton in danger of fading away?

Obvious: Is this the last season for the Sedin twins?

Uncomfortable: Does this team have any goaltending whatsoever?

Obvious: How many wins will the Golden Knights have in their inaugural season?

Uncomfortable: Who are these guys, exactly?