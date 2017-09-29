Uni Watch -- What's new with the Sharks

Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.
Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.
The Sharks are going with the fauxlo, plus they've changed their shoulder logo:
Comparison of Sharks' home uniforms, showing new collar style and new shoulder patch. pic.twitter.com/t4qveWEWzK
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017
Close-up of Sharks' new shoulder patch. pic.twitter.com/nMz3yX4gut
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017
Comparison of Sharks' road jerseys, showing new collar and new shoulder logo. pic.twitter.com/KvylZEfhge
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 24, 2017