Uni Watch -- What's new with the Flyers

Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

The Flyers have tweaked their collars but have made no other changes of note:

Also: The Flyers will retire Eric Lindros' No. 88 before the team's Jan. 18 game against the Maple Leafs.