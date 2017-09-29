        <
        >

          Uni Watch -- What's new with the Flyers

          3:55 PM ET
          • Paul LukasESPN.com
            Close
            • Sports journalism's foremost uniform reporter
            • ESPN.com columnist since 2004
            • Also blogs at uni-watch.com
            Follow on Twitter

          Don't look now, but hockey season is upon us, which means it's time for the annual Uni Watch NHL Season Preview. And it's a particularly momentous season for NHL gear, because the league has a new equipment outfitter: Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok.

          Most teams have simply transferred their existing uniform designs onto the Adidas tailoring template, so their on-ice looks will be largely the same. Still, there are some league-wide changes worth noting, so let's take a few minutes to examine some of the features of the new Adidas uniforms.

          The Flyers have tweaked their collars but have made no other changes of note:

          Also: The Flyers will retire Eric Lindros' No. 88 before the team's Jan. 18 game against the Maple Leafs.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.