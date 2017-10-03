The Buffalo Sabres and their young star, center Jack Eichel, have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $10 million, the team announce Tuesday night.

Eichel, selected second overall in the 2015 draft behind Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, was in the final year of his three-year entry-level contract and would be a restricted free agent after the season.

Jack Eichel led the Sabres in points in what was just his second season in the NHL. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP

McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million extension with the Oilers this summer, and the Sabres had been intent on locking up Eichel long term as well.

He has scored 24 goals in each of his first two seasons in Buffalo, though last season he played just 61 games because of an early-season high ankle sprain.

As a rookie, he finished fourth in Calder Trophy voting behind winner Artemi Panarin of Chicago, Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere, and McDavid.

The Sabres open the season Thursday night at home against the Montreal Canadiens.