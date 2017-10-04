COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed Josh Anderson to a $5.55 million, three-year deal after the forward missed training camp and the preseason because he didn't have a contract.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the contract Tuesday on the eve of the start of the regular season. Anderson, who was a restricted free agent, will count $1.85 million against the salary cap through 2019-20.

Anderson, 23, had 17 goals and 12 assists last season in his first full NHL campaign. Columbus traded its first-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder to the Vegas Golden Knights to keep from losing Anderson and others in the expansion draft.

Kekalainen called Anderson "a young player [who] is still growing and developing with his best years still to come." Anderson will make $1.6 million this season, $1.85 million in 2018-19 and $2.1 million in 2019-20.