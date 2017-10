The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Nikolaj Ehlers on a seven-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6 million, the team announced Wednesday.

The extension begins with the 2018-19 season.

The 21-year-old Ehlers, a native of Denmark who was chosen by the Jets with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft, had 25 goals and 39 assists last season.