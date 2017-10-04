Jaromir Jagr will play a 24th season in the NHL and his first with a Canadian team. The Calgary Flames announced Wednesday that they have signed the future Hall of Famer to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Jagr had been flirting with the idea of playing in his native Czech Republic with no deal with an NHL team on the horizon. The Florida Panthers cut ties with him after two seasons.

Meeting the media in Calgary, Jagr said that he's 99.9 percent sure that this will be his final season. He wanted to experience playing for a team from Canada after playing for eight in the United States.

The Flames begin the season Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers, but Jagr will not suit up. He said that he needs some practice time first.

The young Flames add the second-leading scorer in NHL history. His 1,914 points trail only Wayne Gretzky's 2,857. Jagr is currently fourth in career games played but can pass Gordie Howe for No. 1 with 57 games this season. As a 44-year-old he played in all 82 games last season, putting up 16 goals and 46 points.

Jagr adds a veteran presence to a young Flames lineup that hopes to take a big step in the tough Western Conference. Calgary was swept by Anaheim in the first round last year.

Jagr can still play. He had 66 point in 79 games in 2015-16. He could theoretically slot into right wing on the first line with center Sean Monahan and left wing Johnny Gaudreau, but wherever he plays the Flames now have more forward depth.

The Panthers cut ties with Jaromir Jagr after the season, but his NHL career isn't over. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

"We watched a lot of his shifts from last year,'' Flames general manager Brad Treliving said, according to NHL.com. "Correction, we watched all of his shifts from last year. He still has that ability inside the blueline to hold onto pucks. His mind is at an elite level. He still makes plays.

"Is pace his strongest asset? No, but then you figure how you support speed around him and ultimately allow him to bring his assets into play. He's different than other guys at 45 who depend primarily on pace.

"If you don't know what Jaromir Jagr's all about by now you haven't been paying attention. We want to get better. We feel he can make us better. So you do the deal."

One area that Jagr should help is a power play that was 11th in the league last year. But the young Flames will benefit from Jagr's experience in many areas. Fully half the league wasn't even born when he started his career as an 18-year-old with the Penguins in 1990-91. New teammate Matthew Tkachuk is one of them. His father Keith was selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the 19th pick in the 1990 draft -- the same draft that the Pens took Jagr fifth. Keith Tkachuk had a long career himself, retiring at age 37 after the 2009-10 season.

Jagr -- a 13-time All-Star who won the Hart Trophy in 1999 -- just keeps on going.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan had Jagr for one season in Dallas and raves about their time together.

"Big body, fantastic below the circles. Hockey IQ like you've never seen," he said, according to NHL.com. "Hands. He was real good. We ended up moving him at the end of that year to a playoff team but I can say he was really good for our group in Dallas."

Flames players are excited as well.

"He's one of the best to ever play the game. We're getting a legend," Michael Frolik said, according to the website.