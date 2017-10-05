EDMONTON, Alberta -- An Edmonton police officer attacked last weekend was honored by the Oilers before their home opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Constable Michael Chernyk received a standing ovation as he walked onto the ice during a pregame ceremony and stood beside anthem singer Robert Clark for his performance of "O Canada."

Chernyk was handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League game Saturday night when he was hit by a speeding car that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying five meters through the air.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Chernyk, a 10-year veteran, as he was lying on the ground. Chernyk fought back and the suspect fled on foot. Before police could arrest the attacker, he hit four civilians with another vehicle he had been driving.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif made his first court appearance Tuesday on 11 charges, including five of attempted murder.