OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Mark Borowiecki to a two-year, $2.4-million extension Thursday.

Borowiecki had a goal and two assists in a career-high 70 games last season and led the NHL in hits (364) and penalty minutes (154).

The 28-year-old Ottawa native was selected by the Senators in the fifth round in 2008. He has four goals, 13 assists and 436 penalty minutes in 217 career NHL games.