Boston Bruins forward David Backes is expected to be sidelined at least three to four weeks while undergoing treatment for diverticulitis.

Both Backes and Patrice Bergeron (lower body) missed Thursday night's season opener against the Nashville Predators, and winger Noel Acciari left the game with an upper-body injury.

Backes had missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, which was later diagnosed as inflammation of the colon.

The team said he is undergoing treatment by team doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital and will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

Backes, who'd been penciled in to skate on the Bruins' third line, is in the second year of a five-year, $30-million free-agent contract.