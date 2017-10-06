The NHL has its first Aussie.

Washington Capitals forward Nathan Walker is scheduled to make his NHL debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, becoming the first Australian national to play in the NHL.

The 23-year-old Walker, born in Sydney, became the first-Australian to be drafted when Washington selected him in the 3rd round, 89th overall, in 2014.

"I don't want to be known just as being the Aussie," Walker told ESPN.com during Capitals training camp.

"But I do realize that it is a big deal for Australian hockey."

Walker, a 5-foot-9, 186-pound left wing, was first drawn to hockey by watching "The Mighty Ducks." He began playing hockey in Australia but moved to the Czech Republic for junior hockey.

Walker has represented Australia in several international competitions, including the 2011 IIHF World Championship Division II tournament and the 2012 World Championship Division 1 Group B tournament.

In 202 career games with the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, Walker has tallied 34 goals and 45 assists.