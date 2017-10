The Boston Bruins announced that forward Noel Acciari suffered a fractured finger in Thursday's opening night win over the Nashville Predators.

The 26-year-old had surgery on his left index finger and will be out at least six weeks.

Acciari posted two goals and three assists last season in 29 games.

The Bruins had already lost forward David Backes for at least three weeks as he undergoes treatment for diverticulitis, while Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.