Alex Ovechkin has again etched his name into the record book as he has become the first player since the NHL's inaugural season to open a season with consecutive hat tricks.

Ovechkin scored his fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season in the first period of the Washington Capitals' home opener against the Montreal Canadiens. He scored his first three goals of the season in the Capitals' season opener in Ottawa on Thursday night.

Back-to-back hat tricks to start a season have not been seen since the 1917-18 season in which Cy Denneny, Joe Malone and Reg Noble each accomplished the feat.

Fellow Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on each of Ovechkin's goals Saturday night as Washington took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Caps captain now has 114 career multi-goal games, tying him with Teemu Selanne for the most since the 1993-94 season, though Ovechkin didn't make his NHL debut until the 2005-06 season.