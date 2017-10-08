Nathan Walker became the first Australian native to play in the NHL and had a grand debut when the Washington Capitals forward scored his first career goal.
"At first, I wasn't 100 percent sure," the 23-year-old said of his goal.
Playing on the fourth line, Walker's second-period goal was originally credited to Devante Smith-Pelly, but when the change was announced to the crowd during the third period, his family waved Australian flags in Walker's honor.
"The first couple of shifts I didn't know what happened," Walker added.
Walker's goal capped the scoring in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens.
