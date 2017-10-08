        <
          Nathan Walker became the first Australian native to play in the NHL and had a grand debut when the Washington Capitals forward scored his first career goal.

          "At first, I wasn't 100 percent sure," the 23-year-old said of his goal.

          Playing on the fourth line, Walker's second-period goal was originally credited to Devante Smith-Pelly, but when the change was announced to the crowd during the third period, his family waved Australian flags in Walker's honor.

          "The first couple of shifts I didn't know what happened," Walker added.

          Walker's goal capped the scoring in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

