Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will miss his second straight game Monday against the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that Bergeron is "just not ready" to play after the veteran center returned to practice Sunday morning.

Cassidy said Bergeron will travel with the Bruins on their upcoming three-game West Coast trip but that he remains day-to-day. Bergeron, 32, had 21 goals and 32 assists last season.

Cassidy also announced that defenseman Torey Krug would make his season debut Monday after missing Thursday's opener with a jaw injury.