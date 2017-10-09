The Vegas scene as Golden Knights' home season kicks off

The Vegas Golden Knights are making their regular-season home debut Tuesday after two wins in the first two road games to begin their NHL tenure. Follow along as ESPN chronicles the team's preparations for its big night.
Inside the arena
Prior to tonight's home opener, the Vegas Golden Knights will honor the memories of the 58 victims with their names emblazoned on the ice.
The Vegas Golden Knights will not have advertisements on the boards tonight. Instead it's all Vegas Strong.
Tuesday's pregame sights and sounds
The Vegas Golden Knights opening night march to T-Mobile Arena.
It's temporary. We think.
The MGM Grand is putting up signs outside the hotel before the Vegas Golden Knights home opener tonight.
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the emotions of the home opener later tonight: "It's going to very tough. It is going to be very tough for sure."
Yesterday, Golden Knights staffers did a run through of pregame ceremonies, including the plans to honor victims. It got emotional. "I got teary-eyed," coach Gerard Gallant said.
There are 58 candles and 58 white crosses next to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to honor the 58 lives lost during last week's mass shooting.
This guy is ready.
Monday
Some fans have gathered to watch the Vegas Golden Knights go through practice Monday morning before Tuesday's home opener.
Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said Tuesday's home opener is "not about us; it's about honoring and remembering the victims" of last week's shooting.
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant going over some instructions during practice.
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team honoring the victims and first responders of last week's shooting before Tuesday's home opener. "It's bigger than hockey. It's a lot bigger than our game."
Fans are stopping Vegas Golden Knights players for autographs as they leave the team's training facility after practice on Monday.
The press turnout for the Vegas Golden Knights practice on Monday before their home opener on Tuesday.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-André Fleury talking about the home opener on Tuesday.
Info about the national anthem and intermission act at the Vegas Golden Knights' home opener tomorrow night.