          The Vegas scene as Golden Knights' home season kicks off

          play
          Vegas Golden Knights practice ahead of Tuesday's home opener (0:32)

          Oct 9, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          The Vegas Golden Knights are making their regular-season home debut Tuesday after two wins in the first two road games to begin their NHL tenure. Follow along as ESPN chronicles the team's preparations for its big night.

          Inside the arena

          The first regular season home goal in Vegas Golden Knights history is scored by Tomas Nosek.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          The Arizona Coyotes were booed when they first hit the ice but quickly cheered when they lined up behind the Vegas Golden Knights and the first responders

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          There were 58 seconds of silence before tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game for the 58 victims of last week's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          The Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for their home opener.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Prior to tonight's home opener, the Vegas Golden Knights will honor the memories of the 58 victims with their names emblazoned on the ice.

          Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer

          The Vegas Golden Knights will not have advertisements on the boards tonight. Instead it's all Vegas Strong.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Tuesday's pregame sights and sounds

          The Vegas Golden Knights opening night march to T-Mobile Arena.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          The Vegas Golden Knights opening night march to T-Mobile Arena.

          It's temporary. We think.

          Emily Kaplan, ESPN

          The MGM Grand is putting up signs outside the hotel before the Vegas Golden Knights home opener tonight.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the emotions of the home opener later tonight: "It's going to very tough. It is going to be very tough for sure."

          Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer

          Yesterday, Golden Knights staffers did a run through of pregame ceremonies, including the plans to honor victims. It got emotional. "I got teary-eyed," coach Gerard Gallant said.

          Emily Kaplan, ESPN

          There are 58 candles and 58 white crosses next to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to honor the 58 lives lost during last week's mass shooting.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          This guy is ready.

          Emily Kaplan, ESPN

          Monday

          Some fans have gathered to watch the Vegas Golden Knights go through practice Monday morning before Tuesday's home opener.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said Tuesday's home opener is "not about us; it's about honoring and remembering the victims" of last week's shooting.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          Golden Knights GM: Home opener 'not about us'

          Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant going over some instructions during practice.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team honoring the victims and first responders of last week's shooting before Tuesday's home opener. "It's bigger than hockey. It's a lot bigger than our game."

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          Gallant on home opener: 'It's bigger than hockey'

          Fans are stopping Vegas Golden Knights players for autographs as they leave the team's training facility after practice on Monday.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          The press turnout for the Vegas Golden Knights practice on Monday before their home opener on Tuesday.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-André Fleury talking about the home opener on Tuesday.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          Fleury hopes team can make Las Vegas proud in opener

          Info about the national anthem and intermission act at the Vegas Golden Knights' home opener tomorrow night.

          Emily Kaplan, ESPN

