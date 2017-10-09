        <
          Vegas Golden Knights prepare for regular-season home debut

          Vegas Golden Knights practice ahead of Tuesday's home opener (0:32)

          5:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Vegas Golden Knights will make their regular-season home debut Tuesday after two wins in the first two road games to begin their NHL tenure. Follow along as ESPN chronicles the team's preparations for their big night.

          Some fans have gathered to watch the Vegas Golden Knights go through practice Monday morning before Tuesday's home opener.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant going over some instructions during practice.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Fans are stopping Vegas Golden Knights players for autographs as they leave the team's training facility after practice on Monday.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          The press turnout for the Vegas Golden Knights practice on Monday before their home opener on Tuesday.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

          Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-André Fleury talking about the home opener on Tuesday.

          Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer
          0:20

          Fleury hopes team can make Las Vegas proud in opener

