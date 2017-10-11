Golden Knights place '#VegasStrong' on boards for home opener

Ahead of their first-ever home game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are replacing the advertisements that typically occupy their boards with "#VegasStrong" in honor of the victims from last week's tragic events on the Las Vegas Strip.

There won't be any advertisements on the boards tonight. Instead, our boards will reflect who we are. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/29pL7wmMwJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 10, 2017

Beyond the "#VegasStrong" boards, there is an ongoing theme with the slogan for the night all around the stadium to honor the victims from the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Some things are bigger than rivalries.



Tonight all players will wear a #VegasStrong decal. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/v0IR1rd5xo — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 10, 2017

The Vegas Golden Knights will honor the memories of the 58 victims tonight with their names emblazoned on the ice. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/Qc9sLOZQtv — Charlie Moynihan (@MoynihanCharles) October 11, 2017

THIS. IS. AWESOME. Tonight every single fan has one of these waiting for them in their seat. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/xgClUtKgpO — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) October 11, 2017

The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, as the Knights host the Arizona Coyotes before what is expected to be a capacity crowd.

-- Brendan C. Hall