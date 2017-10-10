        <
          Golden Knights place '#VegasStrong' on boards for home opener

          12:38 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Ahead of their first-ever home game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are replacing the advertisements that typically occupy their boards with "#VegasStrong" in honor of the victims from last week's tragic events on the Las Vegas Strip.

          The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, as the Knights host the Arizona Coyotes before what is expected to be a capacity crowd.

          -- Brendan C. Hall

