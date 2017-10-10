Golden Knights place '#VegasStrong' on boards for home opener

Ahead of their first-ever home game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are replacing the advertisements that typically occupy their boards with "#VegasStrong" in honor of the victims from last week's tragic events on the Las Vegas Strip.

There won't be any advertisements on the boards tonight. Instead, our boards will reflect who we are. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/29pL7wmMwJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 10, 2017

The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, as the Knights host the Arizona Coyotes before what is expected to be a capacity crowd.

-- Brendan C. Hall