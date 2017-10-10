The American Hockey League has expanded to 31 teams, matching the NHL total after the top league added the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Colorado Eagles, who have been playing in the ECHL, will join the AHL for the 2018-19 season and be affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Eagles play out of Loveland, Colorado, which is 50 miles from Denver, home of the Avs.

"This is an exciting day for our organization," Avs general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday. "What better way to develop your players than 50 miles up the road?"

The Golden Knights entered into an affiliation with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, who had been partnered with the St. Louis Blues. The Blues will be affiliated with the Avs' current AHL team, the San Antonio Rampage, starting next season.