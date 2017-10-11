LAS VEGAS -- It was a bittersweet start.

Before the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice in their inaugural home game, the team introduced first responders in a 15-minute, emotional ceremony. Doctors, nurses, policemen and firefighters were introduced by name, accompanied by Golden Knights players.

There was also a 58-second moment of silence to honor the 58 people killed in the worst mass shooting in American history, which occurred nine days ago at a country music concert -- less than a mile from T-Mobile Arena. The names of the victims were emblazoned on the ice.

The Golden Knights' home opener honored first responders by name before a 58-second moment of silence to honor the 58 victims of the mass shooting. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"We will do everything we can to help you and our city heal," Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland told the crowd. Engelland has made Las Vegas his offseason home since playing for the city's ECHL team; he also met his wife here.

Editor's Picks The Vegas scene as Golden Knights' home season kicks off After two road victories in their first two games, the Vegas Golden Knights are making their regular-season debut in front of their home fans. See how the NHL's newest team got ready for the big day.

Following tragedy, Vegas trip takes on new meaning After long viewing Las Vegas as a vacation hotspot, players on other teams were pumped about the prospect of taking business trips to Sin City. But the mass shooting on Oct. 1 changed their perspective -- especially for Las Vegas native Jason Zucker.

Golden Knights place '#VegasStrong' on boards for home opener In lieu of ads for their first-ever home game at T-Mobile Arena, the Knights are honoring the victims of last week's tragedy.

2 Related

Reminders of the tragedy were everywhere. The boards at T-Mobile Arena were wiped of advertising, instead the words #VegasStrong were printed around the rink. Many billboards leading into the resort city have been painted black with similar messages. The Knights and Coyotes both wore decals honoring victims. "Some things are bigger than rivalries," the Coyotes official Twitter account posted; the account also changed its avatar to an image melding the teams logos for Tuesday night's game.

Knights staffers had conducted a run-through of the pregame ceremonies on Monday, and according to coach Gerard Gallant even that got emotional. "I could feel myself getting teary-eyed," the normally-stoic Gallant admitted on Tuesday morning. "And [the game] will be a lot tougher than that." The Knights, who won their first two games, are looking to become the first-ever expansion team to start 3-0.