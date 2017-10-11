Jaromir Jagr is ready to make his debut with the Calgary Flames. He'll suit up Wednesday against the Kings in Los Angeles.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said that Jagr will play right wing on the third line with Sam Bennett at center and Kris Versteeg on the left side.

The 45-year-old right wing missed Calgary's first three games to work on his conditioning after signing just before the first game.

After arriving Wednesday from the Czech Republic, Jagr had two practices and the pregame skate Saturday with his new team.

Second only to Wayne Gretzky in NHL career scoring with 1,914 points, Jagr signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Flames to play his 24th season. If he plays 57 games, he'll pass Gordie Howe's record of 1,767.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.