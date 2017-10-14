Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will not play in Saturday's game against Ottawa because of an eye injury that is creating concussion symptoms.

"He had an eye injury," coach Todd McLellan said. "The eye was swollen shut. Obviously, the eye is attached to the head, which leads to concussion-type symptoms now."

Leon Draisaitl is dealing with an eye injury and concussion symptoms. Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire

Draisaitl was injured in Monday's game against the Jets and sat out practice this week.

Draisaitl has been skating on a line with star Connor McDavid. He has a goal and two assists this season after signing an eight-year, $68 million contract during the offseason.

The 22-year-old Draisaitl had 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points last season.

After winning their opener, the Oilers, who are favorites in the West this season, have lost two straight.