Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was placed on injured reserve Monday as he deals with an eye injury that is creating concussion symptoms.

"He had an eye injury," coach Todd McLellan said Saturday. "The eye was swollen shut. Obviously, the eye is attached to the head, which leads to concussion-type symptoms now."

Connor McDavid, left, is without Leon Draisaitl on his line. Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Draisaitl was injured a week ago against the Jets and sat out practice last week.

Draisaitl has been skating on a line with star Connor McDavid. He has a goal and two assists this season after signing an eight-year, $68 million contract during the offseason.

The 22-year-old Draisaitl had 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points last season.

After winning their opener, the Oilers, who are favorites in the West this season, have lost three straight.