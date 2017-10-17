Former NHL player and coach and current NBC analyst Eddie Olczyk will return to broadcasting following the start of his 24-week chemotherapy for a form of colon cancer.

Olczyk, who won the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers in 1993-94 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2012, won't have a full-time schedule, but is slated to return for Wednesday's Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues game. He also plans to do the Blackhawks' local broadcast Thursday, when Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers.

Olczyk told USA Today Sports that he is three chemotherapy treatments in and has nine left.

"We have some dates that we have highlighted and hopefully I will be strong enough to do the job," Olczyk said. "If I am not feeling good, I just have to be honest with everyone and tell them I can't do it."

"Doing what I love to do will help me pass the time," Olczyk said. "Looking at the calendar hour by hour, day by day, week by week, month by month gets a little long."