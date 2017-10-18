The St. Louis Blues activated winger Alexander Steen, who has been out since injuring his hand in the first preseason game.

The Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, trying to snap a two-game losing streak after winning their first four games.

The 33-year-old Steen is entering his 10th season with the Blues and coming off a year in which he had 16 goals and 35 assists in 76 regular-season games.

The Blues are already without forward Zach Sanford, who will miss five to six months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is out with a left ankle fracture, and forward Robby Fabbri is done for the season with a knee injury.

