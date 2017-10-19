Moments after Jonathan Drouin completed his first media conference as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, he hit the streets. A locally born addition to a market that's been worshipping French-Canadian stars for a century, Drouin and a Canadiens video crew ventured out into Old Montreal.

There he hosted a lighthearted man-on-the-street segment involving unsuspecting fans whose goal predictions for Drouin this upcoming season ranged from 29 to 35 to 50. Smiling politely, Drouin didn't see fit to point out that he had 29 goals over his entire career at the time of his summer trade to the Canadiens.

Welcome to Montreal, where expectations can be high. Especially if you're poised to become the Canadiens' first French-speaking star in almost two decades.

"It was cool. You think you know the passion of Montreal fans, even though I lived there all my life," said Drouin. "But until you play for the Habs, it's hard to explain."

The trade that sent the playmaking forward from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Canadiens -- for highly touted defenseman prospect Mikhail Sergachev -- officially commenced the Summer of Drouin in one of hockey's reigning hotbeds. Born roughly an hour outside Montreal, Drouin immediately encountered the warm embrace of Habs fans, along with the hopes he could add his signature flair and some much-needed offense to a team that last season scored 11 goals in its six-game first-round playoff elimination by the New York Rangers. The pressure certainly wasn't lessened after Drouin signed a six-year, $33 million deal after being acquired.

"Even in the summer in the grocery store, they start talking about 50 goals and all that stuff," Drouin said, laughing. "Take it easy a bit, maybe."

Expectations in Montreal have taken a more modest turn as the Canadiens have struggled through a disastrous 1-5-1 start to the season, during which they have posted a league-worst minus-16 goal differential. Though the entire team has floundered, Drouin has led the team in goals (2), assists (3) and points (5). And it was his shootout winner that gave the team their lone victory of the season, which came on opening night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Talk of 50 goals (a mark no NHL player reached last season, by the way) was swiftly followed by Drouin's move from the wing to center in training camp. With the Canadiens' glaring lack of a franchise center long a topic of discussion, Drouin is excited to play in the middle. It's a position he became familiarized with in junior hockey during his first real bout with career adversity.

"The year before, he was CHL player of the year, MVP of the league, MVP of the playoffs," said Dom Ducharme, Drouin's coach with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. "So I needed to find something to challenge him. That's when we put him at center."

At the time, Drouin was still stinging from being returned to junior after he was selected third overall in the 2013 NHL draft. A Memorial Cup winner with Halifax the previous season, the demotion set an unfortunate precedent for Drouin's relationship with Lightning management.

Drouin would rebound during his final season in Halifax, leading all playoff scorers with 41 points in just 16 games. He spent much of the following season in the NHL, but with head coach Jon Cooper critical of Drouin's two-way game, the young forward requested a trade after he was demoted to Syracuse of the American Hockey League during the 2015-16 season.

Lightning GM Steve Yzerman refused to cave to Drouin's demands and this past season, with captain Steven Stamkos felled by a knee injury, Drouin enjoyed a breakout 21-goal, 53-point campaign. Facing a salary-cap crunch and an upcoming expansion draft, Yzerman traded Drouin to his hometown team.

"I've had three or four years of experience already and it is a fresh start," said Drouin. "I'm happy to move away from all that stuff that happened in Tampa, even though last year was good. Just happy to start somewhere new."

From the moment the trade was announced on June 15, it seemed like a perfect addition for a club that hasn't had a Quebec-born leading scorer since Mike Ribeiro in 2003-04. But it still remains to be seen how Drouin will handle the glare of the Montreal hockey fishbowl.

"There's a lot of pressure in this city. You're constantly under the spotlight. Some guys thrive on it and can succeed and get through it and other guys it gobbles [them] up," said Chris Nilan a former Canadiens player who currently hosts a Montreal sports radio show. "I happen to think this kid is going to be successful here. But you just never know until the cards get laid out on the table."

Drouin certainly made a quick imprint when he announced a donation of $500,000 over 10 years to the hospital at the University of Montreal. The donation, along with a pledge to raise an additional $5 million, drew comparisons to former Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban, who made a $10 million pledge to the Montreal Children's Hospital and was himself a revered figured in Montreal before being traded to the Nashville Predators.

"When I look at a player like Jonathan Drouin, who has donated the money and is going to put some time in, I know that he is going to get a similar feeling to what I've got," said Subban. "I'm happy that he did that. It's a tremendous gesture."

Having grown up watching the Canadiens, Drouin has an idea of what to expect. The player he idolized as a child and emulates somewhat as a pro, Alexei Kovalev, experienced firsthand the double-edged sword of Montreal hockey stardom. During parts of five seasons with the Canadiens, Kovalev was feted for his triumphs as passionately as he was lambasted for his failures. It's a complicated relationship that goes back decades.

Being a Francophone historically hasn't made it any easier.

"I'm going to have to speak more in French. Obviously, for a lot of fans and a lot of friends and family, they see that, but I won't change the way I play because I'm in Montreal," said Drouin. "Nothing changes for me. But there is obviously that pressure of being a French Canadian in Quebec. It's huge."