Boston Bruins starting goalie Tuukka Rask has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out indefinitely, the team said.

Rask was injured in a collision with rookie forward Anders Bjork during practice Wednesday. He needed assistance to leave the ice.

Anton Khudobin will start in goal against the Canucks on Thursday. Zane McIntyre will be brought up from Providence to back Khudobin up, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Cassidy also announced that center Patrice Bergeron, who has not played yet this season because of a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision. Bergeron took part in practice Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey.