        <
        >

          NHL admits Colorado Avalanche goal should've counted on coach's challenge

          4:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The NHL has acknowledged video review incorrectly nullified a late-game goal by the Colorado Avalanche during a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

          In a statement released Friday, the league said it made a mistake by taking away Sven Andrighetto's goal late in the third period on a coach's challenge for offside. The review determined that the play was offside, but on a previous entry into the zone, which is not supposed to subject to a challenge.

          By rule, challenges can only be made on the entry into the offensive zone before a goal. Because of that, the league says "the goal should have counted."

          If the goal had counted, the Avalanche and Blues would have been tied at 4-all at 17:26 of the third period and St. Louis would have been given a two-minute minor penalty.

          This is the first time since coach's challenges were instituted before the 2015-16 season that the NHL has admitted a mistake was made on an offside review.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.