New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle has been cleared to practice after being diagnosed with leukemia last month.

The Devils said Boyle would practice Sunday but that there remains no timetable for his return to game action.

Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the team's doctor had said could be treated with medication.

The 32-year-old center signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal with New Jersey this offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.