          Flames place Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve with lower-body injury

          10:01 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Calgary Flames have placed forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve with a lower-body injury suffered Saturday.

          He left the game against the Wild in the first period and did not return.

          The 45-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Flames just before the start of the season and has played five games and put up two assists.

          Jagr needs to play in 51 more games to become the all-time leader in games played, passing Gordie Howe's 1,767.

          Jagr played in all 82 games last season and 79 the year before for the Panthers.

