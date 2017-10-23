The NHL has cleared Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw after he was accused of using an anti-gay slur while in the penalty box during Friday's game.

"The League thoroughly investigated this matter -- including interviewing Andrew Shaw, the on-ice officials and the relevant off-ice officials. we are completely satisfied that Andrew Shaw did not say the homophobic slur that has been alleged," the NHL said in a statement.

When he was on the Chicago Blackhawks, Shaw was suspended one game during the 2015-16 playoffs for directing an anti-gay slur at an official. Shaw apologized and said it was tough to watch the video.

"It was hard to see. Emotions got the best of me," Shaw said then, adding that he understands why the slur is considered hurtful. "I'll never use that word again, that's for sure. ... That's not the type of guy I am."

Shaw was a cap casualty in Chicago, traded to Montreal in June 2016 for Alex DeBrincat, who is a promising rookie with the Blackhawks this season.

Shaw has one assist in eight games for a Canadiens team that is struggling with a 1-6-1 record